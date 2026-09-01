The Bird is out !

Check out this week’s
August 31, 2026
👀 DID YOU SEE WHAT’S IN THIS WEEK’S EARLY BIRD?
There’s a LOT to discover in this week’s Early Bird Shoppers Guide!
From auctions and fall flowers to hunting season prep, local services and a historic Marion landmark — take a look at what our local advertisers have to offer!
🔨 DID YOU SEE THE AUCTIONS?
Railey Auction Service has an Estate Auction Saturday, Sept. 5 at 5 p.m. — and there’s plenty to see!
And Homestead Auction Realty is featuring the Larry Wood Estate Auction, also Saturday, Sept. 5. Check out the ad for all the details!
🦌 GET READY FOR HUNTING SEASON!
Superior Whitetail Habitats is ready to help you get set for the season with Banks Blinds and Titan Blinds — plus 10% off Titan Blinds!
They also offer food plot development, wildlife habitat development & restoration, drone services, forest stand improvement, hauling, private land management, CRP & government programs and more.
🌸 MUMS ARE BLOOMING!
Fall is coming — and Rooster Lane Farms has you covered! 🌼Check out their selection of mums, hanging baskets, asters and planters and add some color to your fall decorating.
⚖️ HAVE YOU HEARD? A NEW LAW OFFICE IS OPEN!
The Law Office of Abigail Barnes is now open and serving clients with a focus on family law and criminal defense.
Be sure to check out her ad and learn more about the new local office.
🏡 NEED SOMETHING DONE?
From painting to septic service, tree work and more, local businesses are ready to help!
🎨 Mr. Paint — Interior & exterior painting, staining and more.
🚽 James Septic Service — When the septic tank is full, call the local pros!
🌳 Preferred Tree & Land — Tree removal, landscaping, dirt haul, mowing, grade & dirt work and retaining walls.
🔥 Firewood for Sale — Need to stock up? Check out this week’s firewood ad.
🌾 FARMERS — DID YOU SEE THIS?
There may be money available for farm improvements!
The County Agricultural Incentives Program (CAIP) offers cost-share reimbursement to Crittenden County producers making qualifying investments. Most projects require a 50% match, with up to $2,500 reimbursed. Eligible areas include agricultural diversification, farm infrastructure, fencing and on-farm water, forage and grain improvement, on-farm energy, value-added marketing and more.
Applications are available through the Crittenden County Conservation District.
📰 AND DON'T FORGET THE CLASSIFIEDS!
Looking for something to buy, sell or find? Check out the Classifieds!
👀 SO… WHAT DID YOU MISS?
Don’t just scroll past the ads! Our local advertisers are offering products, services, opportunities and information you can use right here in our community.
👉 Check out this week’s Early Bird E-Edition at www.earlybirdky.com
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