Geologists in area collecting tailings

According to survey geologists, “researchers are collecting soil and water samples from old mine tailings ponds in the Western Kentucky Fluorspar District.”
The samples will undergo analysis and will be added to the United States Geological Survey’s national mine waste inventory.
“Every sample helps improve our understanding of historic mine waste and facilitates informed remediation planning and future mineral recovery efforts,” said survey geologists.
The Kentucky Geological Survey is working in partnership with University of Kentucky Mining Engineering.
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