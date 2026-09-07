Lyon County Sheriff's Weekly Activity

On Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, around 8:44 p.m., Deputy Luke Fraley conducted a traffic stop on a 2009 Chevrolet in Kuttawa. The driver was identified as Ashley J. Worford, 38, of Kuttawa. Following a roadside investigation, Worford was charged with no operator’s license, possession of marijuana, failure of operator to maintain required insurance — first offense, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and failure to notify DOT of an address change.
On Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, around 11 p.m., Brent T. McKinney, 50, of Dawson Springs was arrested by a Trigg County deputy based on an investigation and complaint warrant obtained by Deputy Bobby Beeler pertaining to the theft and vandalism of AT&T infrastructure in Lyon County beginning in late July. McKinney is charged with possession of stolen copper wire that was later found to have been salvaged. Numerous locations in Caldwell, Christian, Hopkins, Lyon, Trigg and Webster counties have been affected by these thefts. McKinney was charged with first-degree criminal mischief involving tampering with key infrastructure assets, and he was lodged in the Christian County Detention Center. The investigation is continuing, and more arrests are expected. McKinney faces similar charges in Hopkins County.
On Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, around 10:15 a.m., court security officers at the Judicial Building contacted the sheriff’s office concerning a man who had reportedly entered the building and was acting oddly and erratically. Chief Deputy Sam Adams and Sheriff Brent White responded. The man
was identified as Coedy R. Trimble, 37, of Eddyville. He believed he was arriving for district court; however, he had missed his court date, which was the previous day. Trimble was determined to be under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana. He was arrested by Chief Deputy Adams and charged with public intoxication. Trimble was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, around 3:47 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on Parkersville Road involving a Lyon County school bus. Deputy Kip Darnell’s investigation determined that a 2023 Hyundai Elantra, driven by Leauna M. West, 19, of Marion, was traveling north on Parkersville Road when she failed to yield half of the roadway to a 2017Blue Bird bus driven by Sandra K. Burrus, 41, of Fredonia. No injuries were reported in the collision. Kentucky State Police and the Eddyville Fire Department assisted Deputy Darnell at the scene.
On Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, around 5:20 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a disturbance on Bar-X Lane in Suwanee. The investigation revealed that a female had assaulted and bitten a male victim in the presence of children. The female was identified as Jessica Conger, 38, of Kuttawa. She was charged with fourth-degree assault involving dating violence and a minor injury. Conger was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, around 7:23 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle complaint on Poplar Creek Road. The investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle was Thomas M. Drake, 52, of Arcadia, Florida. He was found to be a fugitive from Hopkins County with two active warrants for his arrest. Additional investigation by Deputy Kip Darnell revealed that he was operating his vehicle on a suspended operator’s license with no insurance and the wrong registration plate affixed to his vehicle. In addition, he was found to possess methamphetamine and a smoking pipe. Deputy Darnell arrested Drake and charged him with the following offenses:
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle — first offense (Hopkins County warrant)
Failure to appear — theft-related case (Hopkins County warrant)
First-degree possession of a controlled substance — first offense
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Improper registration plate
Operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license
Failure of owner to maintain required insurance — first offense
Drake was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, just before 10 p.m., Cole Duncan, 51, of Cadiz was arrested by a Hopkins County deputy based on an investigation and complaint warrant obtained by Deputy Bobby Beeler pertaining to the theft and vandalism of AT&T infrastructure in Lyon County beginning in late July. Duncan is charged with possession of stolen copper wire that was later found to have been salvaged. Numerous locations in Caldwell, Christian, Hopkins, Lyon, Trigg and Webster counties have been affected by these thefts. Duncan was charged with first-degree criminal mischief involving tampering with key infrastructure assets, and he was lodged in the Hopkins County Detention Center. The investigation is continuing, and more arrests are expected. At the time of his arrest, Duncan was on parole for similar crimes in Lyon County from 2021 involving theft by unlawful taking of $10,000 or more and first-degree criminal mischief; crimes in Caldwell County from 2021 involving two counts of third-degree burglary; and crimes in Christian County from 2019 involving theft by unlawful taking of less than $10,000, third-degree burglary, tampering with physical evidence and possession of methamphetamine. He received a combined sentence of 14 years in prison.
On Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, around 1:45 p.m., deputies served a criminal complaint summons on Alexander K. Hodge, 23, of Marion. Hodge was charged with menacing after an investigation conducted by Deputy Josh Travis revealed that on July 30, 2026, Hodge engaged in a road-rage incident with a victim in which he yelled obscenities at a female and brandished a handgun from his vehicle. A video obtained by Deputy Travis identified Hodge’s vehicle as the suspect vehicle in question. The handgun was determined to be a toy pistol, and it was seized as evidence. Hodge faces a Sept. 30, 2026, court date in Lyon District Court to answer for this offense.
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