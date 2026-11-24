MAXFIELDCoty Alan Maxfield, 41, of Herrin, Ill., passed away Nov. 22, 2026 at his home.
He was a member of Corner Stone Church in Herrin and enjoyed hunting and outdoor activities. He was devoted to his family and enjoyed caring for his children.
Surviving are his wife, Lenora Maxfield; children, Kyler, Kendall, Karlisle and Kobra Maxfield; mother, Felicia Jones; brother, Samuel Maxfield; sister, Cortny Cosby; grandmother, Patsy Stone; grandfather, James Freeman; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Tony Maxfield; and grandparents, Kenny and Sandra Sills.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29 at Myers Funeral Home in Marion with burial to follow in Asbridge Cemetery. Visitation begins at 11 a.m., Sunday and continues until the funeral hour.
IVY
James D. “Jimmy” Ivy, 60, of Henderson, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Ind.
Surviving are an uncle, Gary (Cyndi) Ivy of Marion; an aunt, Janice Ivy of Salem; five nieces, Cassandra (Kenneth) Lamb, Katharine (Josh) Earls, Gabrielle (Avery) Martin, Marralynn Hughes and Savannah; his stepmother, Doris Ivy Traylor; and three stepbrothers, Keith Hughes, Jere (Patty) Hughes and Kenneth (Rachael) Hughes.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Jeff Ivy, and his parents, Defas Ray Ivy and Martha Ivy Lester.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services, 212 E. Main St. in Salem. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery in Marion. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the funeral home.
HUNTER
He loved the Lord and lived as a good and faithful servant. He was a member of Hopewell Cumberland Presbyterian Church as a young man. In later years, he was baptized and attended Glendale Baptist Church and Lola Baptist Church.
He was an avid bowler and golfer who loved pickup trucks. Those who knew him remember his kind heart and how he was always the life of the party. He took great pride in his nieces and nephews and loved his three dogs, Reba, Brutus and Bella.
Surviving are his father, Bobby (Linda) Hunter of Tiline, Ky.; his mother, Debbie (Ray) Smith of Andrews, N.C.; a sister, LeAnn (Rodger) Morris of Ledbetter, Ky.; a brother, Josh Hunter of Marion, Ky.; a stepsister, Angie Orr; a stepbrother, Jeremy Bushey; and his nieces and nephews, Dixie Hunter, Tucker (Kamra) Davenport of Ledbetter, Tori Davenport of Smithland, Ky., Kayla (Randy) Boone of Burna, Ky., and Kevin (Trish) Morris and Zack (Courtney) Morris, both of Smithland.
Services will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem, with Bros. Gene Koerner and Kenny Odom officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday and continue until the funeral hour.
Memorials may be made to Boyd Funeral Directors in Hunter’s honor.
Due to an early holiday deadline, these obituaries will not appear in this week's newspaper. For that reason we are publishing it online.
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