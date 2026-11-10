Traffic stop leads to seizure of 238g meth

Crittenden County Sheriff Evan Head stopped Jones’ vehicle about 11:05 p.m. Nov. 8. During the investigation, authorities reported finding approximately 238.3 grams of methamphetamine, prescription pain pills, marijuana, digital scales, plastic bags, drug paraphernalia and $760.11 in cash.
Jones was arrested and lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center. Charges include first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second or subsequent offense, involving more than 2 grams of methamphetamine; first-degree possession of a controlled substance involving opiates; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; careless driving; possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; and failure to wear a seat belt.
Deputy Bolin assisted Head with the investigation.
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