The Homeplace Working Farm at Land Between the Lakes will host its annual Christmas celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 28 in Stewart County, Tenn.
The event will feature holiday traditions with an 1850s twist, including ornament and Christmas card making, an Amish market, hot chocolate and holiday stories by the fire. Santa Claus will visit from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
All activities are included in special event admission, which is $9 for ages 16 and older, $7 for ages 5-15 and free for children 4 and younger. For more information, call 931-232-6457 or visit landbetweenthelakes.us.
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