GUN DEER SEASON OPENS SATURDAY

Crittenden County has a strong deer hunting tradition, ranking No. 1 statewide in total harvest in 2017, when hunters took 3,451 deer. The county’s harvest totaled 3,498 in 2019, but has declined each year since, falling to 2,484 in 2025 and ranking 11th statewide.
The upcoming 16-day season is Kentucky’s biggest annual hunting season. Read the story behind T-Bone’s big buck and take a closer look at Crittenden County’s harvest history in this week’s newspaper.
The upcoming 16-day season is Kentucky’s biggest annual hunting season. Hunters reported taking more than 145,000 deer statewide last year, with modern gun season accounting for the largest share.
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife anticipates another strong harvest and encourages hunters to take does to help maintain healthy, balanced herds. Hunters may take only one buck annually statewide, regardless of deer zone.
Hunters must record their harvest immediately upon recovery and report it before midnight through the department’s online My Profile portal or by calling 800-245-4263. Reporting is required even for license-exempt hunters.
Season regulations, license information and the 2026-2027 Fall Hunting and Trapping Guide are available at fw.ky.gov](https://fw.ky.gov.
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