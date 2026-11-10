Fishing team: Could Crittenden be angling for one?

MARION, Ky. – Could competitive bass fishing be coming to Crittenden County schools?
Local 4-H agent Leslea Barnes last week at the board of education meeting pitched a team idea for middle and high school students, proposing a start in the 2027-28 school year.
Her son Philip’s interest in fishing competitively helped inspire the proposal.
The school board also heard about a potential scholarship program to help families cover educational expenses. Read more in this week’s Crittenden Press.
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