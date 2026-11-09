Extensiosn hosts Christmas craft classes

Crittenden County Extension Office will offer three Christmas craft classes at St. William Catholic Church in Marion.
Crafting Christmas Memories, a class for adults and children, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30. An evergreen wreath workshop will be offered at 1 and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7.
A Christmas kinusaiga class will be held at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Participants will create fabric designs without sewing. The class costs $5 for supplies.
To register, call the Extension Office at 270-965-5236.
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