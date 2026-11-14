Results from city eklections in Livingston County

Tom Loyd and Michael O’Leary tied for the most votes in the Grand Rivers City Council race in Livingston County’s Nov. 3 general election, receiving 124 each. Also winning seats on the six-member council were Jeff Hardin with 114 votes, Wanda Evans with 100, Tammy Dawes with 95 and Don Lowery with 84. John Blackburn received 79 votes and Betty Hinrichs had 53.
In Salem, Gary Damron received 163 votes for mayor. Elected city commissioners were Brandon Deboe with 142 votes, Tiffany Newcomb with 134, Darryl Chittenden with 126 and Craig Dossett with 110.
In Smithland, William T. Hesser received 47 votes for mayor. Elected city commissioners were Kayla Curry with 51 votes, Glenda J. Gentry with 41, and Terry Cobb and Anna Taylor with 36 each.
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