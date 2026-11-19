MARION, Ky. – A former Marion resident is aiming to collect about 5,000 signatures on a petition urging Kentucky and Illinois officials to reopen the Cave-In-Rock Ferry.
Debra King, who lives in Elizabethtown, Illinois, and runs an accounting business in Marion, said her one-way commute grew from 26 miles to 68 after the ferry closed July 1.
The petition cites higher travel costs for workers and families and lost customers for businesses on both sides of the Ohio River. It calls for an agreement to restore service and a long-term plan to prevent future closures.
Read more about the petition drive and where to sign in the next edition of The Crittenden Press.
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