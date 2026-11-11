Schools, 4-H salute veterans today

MARION, Ky. – Crittenden County Schools honored veterans Wednesday with its annual Veterans Day ceremony and formal salute at Rocket Arena.
Air Force Master Sgt. Lynise McMackin, (pictured above) a 2004 Crittenden County High School graduate, delivered the keynote address.
McMackin, who joined the Air Force in 2007 and participated in Operation Enduring Freedom, spoke about resilience and the importance of facing challenges, learning from mistakes, adapting and moving forward.
Following the ceremony on campus, the local 4-H Club served a veterans lunch at Marion Baptist Church.
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