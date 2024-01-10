10 Under 40 accepting nominations

|Click Image to Enlarge
One person will be selected from the following categories: Agriculture, cosmetology, banking, commerce/retail, construction/trade, early and public education, food service, industry, medical and volunteer.
Nominees must be under 40 years old (or turn 40 no later than March 1, 2024), and work in Crittenden County. Nominees can live outside Crittenden County, but must be employed within the county.
The 10 Under 40 program is a chance to honor young adults whose work ethic, dedication to their trade and commitment to Crittenden County stand out among the community, making them worthy of public recognition. Individuals selected from these 10 categories will be recognized in The Press and through a video on The Press' social media platforms beginning in March.
Businesses are encouraged to circulate this nomination form among their staff and throughout the community. Submit your completed nomination from by mail, in person or email it to allison@the-press.com by Feb. 16.
Businesses interested in partnering with The Press for this exciting recognition program should contact Allison Evans at (270) 965-3191.
