Outdoor work will be brutal beginning Saturday

Kentuckians are advised to drive with caution as forecasted high winds today could pose travel hazards. Rain and possibly snow then the expected temperature drop could impact travel conditions this weekend into early next week. State highway crews are prepared to respond as needed to help clear blocked roads of debris due to fallen trees and to address hazardous road conditions brought on by wintry weather.
City and rural carriers are getting soaked today but preparing for the brunt of 2024’s first winter storm expected to begin affecting the area tonight with high winds and plummeting temperatures.
Marion mail carrier Jeremy Poindexter was repelling a constant downpour Friday, covered from head to toe as he made deliveries throughout town.
The worst part of impending weather, he says, is being home and warm indoors before facing frigid temperatures Tuesday.
“We’ll be home for two days indoors, and our body acclimates to that so Tuesday will feel brutal,” Poindexter said.
Adding to the potential for icy roads Tuesday is the knowledge that a U.S. postal holiday Monday will mean extra heavy mail deliveries on Tuesday.
The Kentucky Transportation Secretary has issued an official order to temporarily suspend certain restrictions on motor carriers that will be engaged in transporting gasoline, propane, diesel fuel, fuel oil, kerosene and other needed supplies within areas affected by winter weather.
“We are being proactive in the face of what could be a very serious sequence of storms,” Secretary Gray said. “We cannot afford delayed aid during arctic conditions for anyone who may need immediate assistance.”
The order is effective through Jan. 31. It temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops if transporting approved relief supplies.
Jeremy Poindexter delivers mail Friday in soggy conditions
