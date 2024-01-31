County's Recycling Program Idled for Now

West Kentucky Correctional Complex near Fredonia has terminated its recycling program, creating a trickle-down effect for Crittenden and other nearby counties.
Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom says the county’s recycling bins are currently full and there’s nowhere to take the material.
“We are out of the recycling business until we can get something resolved and in place,” the judge said Tuesday.
A coalition of area counties is looking at other options, Newcom said. He hopes to find something short-term even if a permanent resolution to the matter is farther down the road.
So for now, neither the convenience center nor the county’s recycling trailers that are located at various places across the county will not be accepting recyclable material.