Students out of class Wednesday

Cold Weather is Coming | Need a Coat? Sub-Zero Temps Projected for Next Week!

Tracing 8 years of crime and traffic in Marion This week's full edition of The Crittenden Press has an interesting piece on criminal activity in Marion over the past eight years. Our ...

H&H has you prepared for winter blast Click Image to Enlarge H&H Home and Hardware is making sure you are prepared for winter's first big blast. From heaters to ice melt ...

Will Lake George be put back together again? Big news came out of this week's Marion City Council meeting as town leaders vote to determine the long-term fate of Lake George. The la...