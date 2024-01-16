Students out of class Wednesday

Update: Due to continued hazardous road conditions, Crittenden County School officials announced mid-afternoon Tuesday that classes are canceled for Wednesday, Jann. 17. Students should complete Day 2 of their NTI work sent home earlier in the school year.
There is no school in Crittenden County today.
Students are operating on NTI Day 1. They will be completing work assigned by their teachers.
All students received their NTI packets earlier in the school year.
Teachers will be available by email for questions.