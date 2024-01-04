Piers of old Smithland Bridge blasted noon Friday

Explosive demolition for one of the piers of the old U.S. 60 Cumberland River Smithland Bridge is set for noon on Friday, Jan. 5.
The new Cumberland River Bridge will be closed to traffic for about 30 minutes to accommodate the blast.
The demolition team is ready to take out one of the piers. If explosives are placed in the second pier in time, both piers will be taken out in one blast. If the second pier is not ready by noon, Friday, it will be scheduled for late in the day on Friday or at noon on Saturday.
The contractor will again establish a 1,500-foot clear zone around the blast site. The public is asked to stay out of the clear zone to avoid delaying the pier detonation.