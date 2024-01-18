New School Traffic Routes

This week's full edition of The Crittenden Press goes into detail about what everyone who commutes near campus and the hospital can expect.
This new traffic flow is necessary because of upcoming construction.
Get the full edition of this week's newspaper to see what's changing and why.
The Crittenden Press is your primary source of news and information for this community. We’re proud to serve our community and we take great pride in bringing you real news, sports reporting and other information that helps you know what’s going on in town and across the county. Help ensure that real reporting continues in this community by subscribing today. You can subscribe online to the full version of the newspaper for only $2.95 a month. Try our new e-Edition newspaper emailed straight to your inbox every Wednesday. Click here to SUBSCRIBE.