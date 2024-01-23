Lady Rocket All A game LIVE broadcast

|Long Road Trip for CCHS
CCHS will be taking on Lexington Christian (14-2) in the opening round at 7 p.m., (CST). Live video broadcast of the game will be available for a fee at Go.Prepspin.com. WMJL will carry a live audio feed provided by the tournament’s official broadcast team.
Crittenden County (10-7), making its ninth state tournament appearance, is the winningest Second Region team in All A tournament history.
CCHS lost to Bethlehem in last year’s All A opener.
The Lady Rockets have played LCA only one other time in history, and that result was a two-point loss in the 2011 All A Classic State Tournament. That was the same year CCHS won the Second Region KHSAA Tournament for the only time in history.