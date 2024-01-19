CCMS/CCHS traffic reconfiguration

NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN FOR SCHOOLS | Starts Monday
A video showing the new traffic configuration for student drop-off and pick-up helps prepare parents for a change in procedures beginning Monday, Jan. 22 at Crittenden County Middle and High School campus.
The change in drop-off and pick-up locations is prompted by the start of ground work and spring construction of a two-story addition to Crittenden County Middle School.
Only buses will access the CCMS parking lot, while parents will utilize only Old Salem Road to gain entrance to campus on West Elm Street.
