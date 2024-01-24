Pickers looking for Kentucky gems

The History Channel's hit show American Pickers is coming through Kentucky in March and its producers are looking for hidden treasures.
The cable television documentary series explores the world of antique “picking” and follows some of the most skilled pickers in the industry as they hunt for America's most valuable antiques. Pickers do not pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums or anything open to the public, according to an article in the Courier-Journal. Instead, the team is looking for authentic, rare treasures.
Cineflex is the production company that films the program. It has announced that Mike Wolfe, Danielle Colby, and their team will be part of the filming in Kentucky.
American Pickers previously visited Kentucky in 2018.
If interested, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184. Follow the team on Facebook @GOTAPICK.