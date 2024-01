Tracing 8 years of crime and traffic in Marion This week's full edition of The Crittenden Press has an interesting piece on criminal activity in Marion over the past eight years. Our ...

H&H has you prepared for winter blast Click Image to Enlarge H&H Home and Hardware is making sure you are prepared for winter's first big blast. From heaters to ice melt ...

Big rains creating a few problems Temporary creek crossing on Chapel Hill Road is partially washed out by heavy rains. After an abnormally dry November and December, Critten...

Ferry closed for high winds Cave-in-Rock Ferry is temporarily closed due to high winds. The ferry halted service about 4:15 p.m.