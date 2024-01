The Landing offers life-changing programs Click Image to Enlarge The Landing is a program offered through Celebrate Recovery for middle and high school students. Held each Thursday ...

New Livingston County judge sworn Tuesday A swearing in ceremony will be conducted Tuesday morning at Smithland to formally seat Teris Swanson as the next Livingston County Judge-Exe...

See how local deer harvest stacks up Hunters may be surprised by Crittenden County's total deer harvest this past season. See where Crittenden's recent take lines up ag...

PROBLEMS with WEB Site We are experiencing major formatting issues with our website. Technicians are working on the problem. Meantime, some links may not work and...