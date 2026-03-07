Lady Rockets back in regional title game

This will be an unprecedented second straight appearance for Crittenden County's girls in the regional championship game, and their third in four years.
Henderson County, a school with roughly four times the enrollment of Crittenden County, has long ruled the Second Region. The Lady Colonels have won 19 of the last 21 regional championships, including the past seven in a row.
Twice in the last three seasons Henderson has ended Crittenden’s run in the title game. The Lady Colonels defeated the Lady Rockets 71-53 in the 2023 regional championship when Crittenden’s current senior players were freshmen, then followed with a 66-31 win in last year’s title game. Henderson also beat Crittenden 72-44 in the opening round of the 2024 regional tournament when this senior group was sophomores.
