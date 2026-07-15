Ferry remains closed | Here's how to respond

Local officials continue to encourage residents, commuters and businesses affected by the ongoing Cave-In-Rock Ferry closure to contact state officials and share how the loss of service is impacting them.
The ferry, which connects Crittenden County, Ky., and Hardin County, Ill., remains closed while contract negotiations continue. Its two-year contract expired June 30.
The two states and ferry owner have not reached a compromise for a new contract.
Those wishing to leave comments about the ferry crossing may contact the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet 502-564-8100, Illinois Department of Transportation 217-782-7820, Kentucky Legislative Hotline 800-372-7181 or Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s office 502-564-2611.
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