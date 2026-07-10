Woody Curry WWI Journals | Part 2

WARTIME JOURNAL | PART 2
From Routine to Combat
Part 2 of the journal of young World War II sailor Woody Curry shows the voyage changing from travel to combat. Now aboard USS Boise, the sailor settles into shipboard routine, studies for advancement and learns radio work, all while the cruiser moves steadily toward the Philippines campaign. What follows is a firsthand account of bombardment, invasion and air attack as American forces return to the islands Gen. Douglas MacArthur had vowed to reclaim.
Charles “Woody” Curry was just 18 years old when he left his Livingston County home in 1944 and joined the U.S. Navy during the height of World War II. The Carrsville native, who had recently graduated from Hampton High School, enlisted on May 29 of that year and soon found himself heading west toward the Pacific.
Not long after enlisting, Curry began keeping a diary. The result is a rare firsthand record from a young Kentucky sailor experiencing the war day by day. In last week’s first part of this series, readers followed Curry across the Pacific as he left the United States, passed through Pearl Harbor and traveled through some of the most storied waters of the war, including Guadalcanal and the Solomon Islands.
Those early entries captured the long ocean voyage, the routine of shipboard life and the gradual realization that he was heading toward
active combat. Part two of the journal this week picks up on Sept. 8, 1944, shortly after Curry transferred onto USS Boise, a Brooklyn-class light cruiser that had already seen significant combat earlier in the war. Curry later joked that the ship was “an old rusty bucket,” but it would soon carry him into some of the most important naval operations of the Pacific campaign.
The entries in this section show the young sailor settling into life aboard the cruiser. Curry writes about learning radio work, standing watch and studying to advance to Seaman First Class while the ship moves steadily toward the Philippines. At the same time, the war begins to close in around him. The journal records bombardments of Japanese positions, invasion landings and repeated air raid alarms as American forces return to the Philippines during Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s campaign to liberate the islands.
Curry describes the cruiser firing its six-inch guns at enemy positions, aircraft attacks against the fleet and the tense days surrounding the historic Battle of Leyte Gulf, one of the largest naval battles in history. The entries remain simple and direct, capturing both routine and danger: movie nights on the ship’s deck, letters from home, long watches in the radio room and sudden calls to general quarters as enemy aircraft approach.
Together, the journal entries in this second installment show how quickly a young sailor from rural Kentucky moved from training and travel into the middle of a global war.
Service Diary Part 2
Sept. 8, 1944 to Nov. 28, 1944
Part 2 of the journal of young World War II sailor Woody Curry shows the voyage changing from travel to combat. Now aboard USS Boise, the sailor settles into shipboard routine, studies for advancement and learns radio work, all while the cruiser moves steadily toward the Philippines campaign. What follows is a firsthand account of bombardment, invasion and air attack as American forces return to the islands Gen. Douglas MacArthur had vowed to reclaim.
I’m studying for radio and I’m in C Division now. I’ll report at 0800 in the morning.
We took on ammunition today. I bought some hats, dungarees and shirts, also a knife. We had some music tonight and they played all the songs we played at home. I saw old acquaintances, too.
We left this morning in a thick mist of rain. I’ve been learning radio today.
We had P.G.Q. this morning. I’ve been studying S1/c book all day and will take the test for Seaman 1/c after this operation we’re on.
I was on watch today from noon until eve chow. I studied the Seaman 1/c book and learned the code.
I was on watch today from morning until noon. I wrote some letters this eve. I’m on watch again tonight.
Today I had the whole day to sleep. I was on watch last night. We joined the convoy yesterday.
We attacked Halmahera and shelled the island this morning and landed troops and met no opposition. I saw my first volcano today.
I was on watch this morning. I slept this afternoon and the messenger didn’t wake me up and I was late for my watch.
I had the day off today and I slept up on the deck all day. I’ll have the watch from 5:30 until 12:00 o’clock tonight.
I saw Pat O’Brien in “Iron Major.” They changed the watch into four instead of three and so I got a day, a night and another half day off. I go on at 12:00 tomorrow.
I had the watch from 12 until 6:00 o’clock this eve and again tonight from 12:00 until 7:30 and then I’m off two days and a night.
I got off watch at 7:30 this morning and got a haircut at about 8:30, then went to sleep on deck and slept until 3:00. I went swimming over the side.
I saw “Ziegfeld Girl” last night. It was a good show. I laid around today, drew some small stores and went swimming.
I was on watch this morning and I went swimming this evening over the side. I saw a show tonight, “The Magnificent Dope.”
It has rained all day today off and on. I took a lesson in typing. It was my second lesson. I had the watch from 12:00 until 5:00.
I was off watch from 12:00 last night until 7:30 this morning and I missed my classes and didn’t wake up until swimming was over at four o’clock this eve.
I’ve got the watch from 5:00 until 12:00 tonight. I’ve been trying to learn the code and I took some typing.
I took another lesson in typing today and studied the Seaman First Class book. I saw a show tonight, “Lady Takes a Chance.”
We left the Biak Islands today. We had been there over a week. I got off watch at 12:00 and go on at 12:00 tonight. We have G.Q. in a little while.
I was off watch today and had the whole day and all tonight and tomorrow
to sleep and go to classes. There is still two heavy and two light cruisers with us and DDs.
We got here to the Admiralties at 8:00 this morning and got our mail. I got 13 letters. I’ve been off guard duty two days and a night and I’ll have to go on at 5:00 p.m.
I was on watch this morning and had a class on receiving code. I saw a show this evening, “Two Girls and a Sailor.”
October 1944
I had the afternoon watch and I go on again at 12:00 tonight. I saw “You Were Never Lovelier” starring Rita Hayworth and Fred Astaire.
I laid around all day today and was on a working party and I got half a gallon of pineapple and saw the show “Hi Neighbor.”
I was on watch this morning and ordered some things, a watch and a photo album and record album. I saw a movie tonight, “Bedtime Story.”
We had AA practice today and I was on watch this eve and go on again at twelve. I just saw a show, “Crime at Night.” We had a happy hour before the music.
We got paid today and I got everything I needed, enough to last a month. I wrote a girl in Kentucky this eve. Folks told me about her.
I wrote some letters today and that is all. I’ve got the watch from 6:30 until 12:00 tonight.
I had the watch from 0800 until 1200 today and now I’m off until tomorrow. I saw a show and wrote some letters.
Today I had the watch from 1200 until 2000 then I’m off until 2400 tonight. I saw a show.
I got off watch at 0800 and wrote letters and I got seven from Shoemaker. I’m going to see a show, “I Love a Soldier.”
Today I wrote some letters and ate ice cream all day. I’m on watch tonight from 5 until 12:00. We are getting underway now.
I slept this morning and went on watch at 1200 and was a messenger. Then when I got off watch, I saw a show, “Barnes Convoy.”
I had the 0800 to 1200 watch today and now we have left the Halmaheras and I’ve been put in the compartment. All I do is help clean it.
Today was my first day in the compartment and it is not a bad job. I don’t stand watch and I get every night in.
I got another shot today of chloric. I swept the compartment and read the rest of the day. A friend of mine was put on report tonight for shining a light after dark.
I worked in the compartment today and listened to some records on the fantail this morning.
I worked in the compartment and then read a book the rest of the day. It was mostly reading all day. My buddy got off with a warning about the light on deck.
I did not do much today, worked in the compartment and slept and read some.
We are in range of enemy aircraft and warned to expect air attacks tomorrow.
We sailed into Leyte Harbor about 0400 this morning and shelled the shore and we are anchored in the harbor now. Troops have landed.
We had an air attack early this morning. The plane was hit several times and crashed into an Aussie cruiser, killing and wounding 61. The Honolulu was hit by a torpedo from a plane and damaged quite a bit. We had a few more raids but they didn’t amount to much.
We had an air raid alarm this morning and just a few minutes ago we had a raid and shot down two or three planes. I saw one of them and it was some show.
We had an air raid alarm this morning and the plane came in sight but didn’t get in range of the guns. We had another alarm tonight and shot at the plane.
We had another air attack this morning. Shot down 32 planes and they sunk a ship and damaged one for us. We are on our way now to engage the enemy in a sea battle.
We had a battle last night and sunk several ships with only slight damage to us. We are now waiting for the other Jap ships. The Pennsylvania shot down three planes this morning. And an LST shot down one of ours. The pilot landed in the water.
Nothing much happened today but a few air raids. Bombers came over the ship but he got away. Another one was shot down.
We have joined six carriers and two of the cruisers and half of the destroyers went to join some more CVs. That will make two carrier groups.
We have just been cruising around all day. Several planes cracked up landing. The weather was heavy. I saw one plane crash. The LSTs shot at our plane and damaged it, then when we recognized it the pilot made a crash landing in the water and we saved him. The plane sunk in about ten seconds.
We got back to Leyte Harbor where we made the invasion and have took on ammunition and are moving around now. It has rained all day.
We’ve cruised around the harbor and had another air raid but it wasn’t much. There isn’t but about 20 ships in the harbor now.
We have been cruising around the bay today and had a few air raids.
November 1944
We had an air raid today and shot down six planes. One of them crashed into a destroyer and we got one ship sunk and four damaged.
We’ve just cruised around all day and had an air raid or two but nothing of importance happened.
We were woke up thirty minutes early this morning by AA fire but we saw no planes and nothing much happened the rest of the day.
We arrived back in Leyte Harbor today and took on ammunition and oil. We had been cruising around outside the harbor. We got paid $20 today.
We’ve been in close all day today and sitting still most of the time. There are some tankers and ammunition ships here now, and we’ve been sending off mail.
We’ve not had but one alarm all day today. We received mail from a destroyer this evening.
It has been quiet and peaceful all day today. Not a single air raid. We
received a bag or two of mail this evening.
It has rained all day like it was a bad winter day, all but being cold. Two Jap bodies passed the ship today.
It has been clear today but very windy and a little rough. Three Jap task forces have been picked up by radar but they are a good ways off.
We’ve cruised around close to the shore today. The wind has begun to calm down and it is clear now.
We have been in close to shore today. I’ve been working in the compartment all day.
There was a big air raid on the beach last night and they left a fire or two. There was another one this morning and we shot down four planes.
We’ve cruised around all day inside the harbor. We are supposed to get relieved the 15th so we can go back to Seeadler Harbor to service the ship.
We’ve cruised around all day and had a destroyer alongside but they didn’t have any mail.
We’ve been in close to the beach today and got 22 bags of mail this evening. We are supposed to leave for Seeadler Harbor tomorrow.
We’ve been taking on mail and passengers and getting ready to leave for Seeadler Harbor, I think. We are now underway.
We’ve been on our way since about 6:00 last night. I’m back on watch now and I don’t have the compartment any more.
We are taking it easy. We’ve been cruising all day and we’ve not seen any planes or had any raids.
We met a convoy this evening headed towards the Philippines. It is clear and sunny today with a cool breeze.
We had target practice this evening with the AA batteries. I’ve got the evening watch.
We’ve been shooting at a target towed by planes all morning. Shooting quite a bit of ammunition.
We’ve been fueling and taking on stores today. We are now in Seeadler Harbor. I was on a working party from 8:00 a.m., until 9:00 p.m., then had mid watch.
We had turkey and dressing, cranberry sauce and ice cream and pie, etc., for dinner. I saw a show tonight. The name of it was “Cry Havoc.”
We had field day today and I worked all morning. We were supposed to
have captain’s inspection but we didn’t.
I went on recreation on the beach today. It was the first time I have touched land since I left the States. We had five bottles of beer and a lot of the boys got drunk and had a few fights.
I had the afternoon watch today so I slept all morning and then went on watch. I saw a show tonight, “Hey Rookie.”
I had the mid watch last night and didn’t get but an hour sleep so I slept all day today after getting off watch.
We left Seeadler Harbor today for Leyte. The captain had a heart attack and was taken to the hospital. The executive officer is acting captain.
Epilogue
After weeks of battle off Leyte, repeated air raids and one of the most decisive naval engagements of the Pacific war, the crew finally reached Seeadler Harbor for supplies, recreation and a brief reset. But the pause was only temporary. On Nov. 28, 1944, the ship sailed again for Leyte, carrying the sailor back toward the front and into another dangerous phase of the war. Stay tuned for next week’s third part in this four-part series.
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