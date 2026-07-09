Extension Programs Focus on Brain Health, Dementia Support

The Crittenden County Cooperative Extension Office is offering two programs aimed at improving brain health and helping families better understand dementia and caregiving.
Wits Workout, an ongoing program held the first and third Monday of each month at the Crittenden County Senior Citizens Center, offers brain exercises and memory-building activities designed to keep the mind active.
Research shows that exercising the brain may help reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia or help maintain cognitive function longer. The program includes interactive activities along with practical tips for improving memory and supporting overall brain health.
The free program begins at noon following the senior center’s lunch. Participants do not have to be senior citizens to attend.
The Extension Office is also partnering with The Carter Center, Pennyrile Area Development District and Kara Phillips, APRN, of Livingston Hospital to offer a free Dealing with Dementia Workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 17 at St. William Catholic Church, 860 S. Main St. in Marion.
As the population ages, more families are finding themselves caring for loved ones with dementia. The workshop is designed to provide education, encouragement and practical resources for those caregivers.
Participants will learn more about how dementia affects the brain, ways to manage challenging behaviors, strategies to reduce caregiver stress and the importance of caregivers taking care of their own physical and emotional health.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, nearly 13 million Americans provide unpaid care for someone living with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia, totaling more than 19 billion hours of care each year.
The workshop is open to anyone caring for a spouse, parent, grandparent, sibling, friend or neighbor living with dementia.
There is no cost to attend, but preregistration is encouraged. To reserve a spot, contact Miranda White at 270-886-9484 or Miranda.White@ky.gov, or call the Crittenden County Cooperative Extension Office at 270-965-5236.
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