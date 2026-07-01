High water keeps river dock out of Ohio

|File photo of crews installing seasonal dock
MARION, Ky. – Persistent high water on the Ohio River continues to delay installation of the seasonal courtesy dock at Riverview Park.
The floating pier, first installed in 2021, is normally in place by this point in the summer boating season, providing a convenient place for recreational boaters and anglers to load and unload. However, river levels have remained too high to safely launch the dock.
Delays are not unprecedented. Last year, the dock was not installed until late July because of continued high water.
Riverview Park, also known as Dam 50, includes a concrete public boat ramp that remains available for use while boaters await installation of the seasonal floating pier. County officials are expected to launch the dock once river conditions allow.
No comments:
Post a Comment