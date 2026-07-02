Illinois calls for KYTC to continue negotiations

The ferry ceased operations at the end of the fiscal year after the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and ferry operator Lonnie Ray Lewis Inc. failed to reach agreement on a new operating contract. Service has been suspended since Wednesday, July 1.
In a joint statement released by the Hardin County Independent, state Sen. Paul Jacobs and state Rep. Patrick Windhorst said they have been working with transportation officials in both Illinois and Kentucky, the Ohio River Ferry Authority, the ferry operator and Kentucky legislators in an effort to keep the crossing in service.
The lawmakers noted the ferry provides an important transportation link across the Ohio River, saving many commuters as much as an hour of driving compared with using the nearest bridge crossing. They also emphasized the ferry’s importance to commercial traffic, tourism and regional commerce.
“The Ferry, which is a safe and reliable mode of transportation for commercial traffic, people going to work, and tourists, generates tens of millions of dollars in economic benefit to both Kentucky and Illinois each year,” the lawmakers said. “For the benefit of the State of Illinois, the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and the thousands of people who rely on the Ferry, we urge negotiations to continue.”
Kentucky and Illinois have historically shared the cost of subsidizing ferry operations, with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet serving as the lead agency in negotiating the operating contract.
No timetable has been announced for resuming service, although local officials on both sides of the river have expressed hope that negotiations will continue and an agreement can still be reached.
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