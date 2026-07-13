LYON COUNTY SHERIFF’S ACTIVITY REPORT

Multiple commercial building roofs were lifted off their respective buildings in downtown Eddyville. Trees and power lines also came down as a result of the storm. Businesses and buildings on Fairview Avenue, West Dale Avenue, Main Street, Trade Avenue, Funway Drive and Newman Drive were affected. Thankfully, there were no fatalities or major injuries reported.
Approximately 16 businesses and buildings were impacted by damage from the storm, which produced high winds, large hail and significant rainfall. Most of the affected buildings remained closed Friday as damage assessments and surveys were conducted. Cleanup and overhaul operations will continue in this area through next week.
On Friday, July 10, 2026, just after 4:30 p.m., Deputy Josh Travis responded to a single-vehicle collision on U.S. 641 approximately 2.5 miles north of Eddyville. His investigation revealed that a 2018 Toyota Highlander, driven by Franklin T. Smith, 78, of Horse Branch, was northbound on U.S. 641 when a deer entered his path, resulting in a collision. No injuries were reported in the accident.
On Saturday, July 11, 2026, around 6:10 p.m., law enforcement agencies received a suspicious person report regarding a male subject looking in windows in the Eddyville area. A description of the vehicle the male was operating was provided to law enforcement. An officer with the Eddyville Police Department located the vehicle and later conducted a traffic stop. Another report provided to Deputy Sheriff Luke Fraley indicated a similar suspicious incident involving the same vehicle and suspect. The male subject was identified as James Carnett, 41, of Bartlett, Tennessee. He was arrested by a Kentucky State Police trooper and charged with reckless driving, first-offense DUI, failure to have a license in possession and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine). Carnett was later lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
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