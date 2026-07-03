KDFWR wants your turkey survey info

The citizen-science survey helps biologists monitor turkey populations and nesting success across the state, providing valuable information for future wildlife management decisions.
“Turkey populations naturally fluctuate from year to year,” said Zak Danks, the department's wild turkey program coordinator. “This survey helps us gauge numbers in all parts of the state.”
Residents who spot wild turkeys between July 1 and Aug. 31 can submit observations online through the survey portal on the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife website by searching "turkey survey." Participants may also use the agency's mobile survey app or download a printable survey form.
Danks said Kentucky and neighboring states experienced excellent spring turkey harvests this year, reflecting favorable hunting conditions and improved turkey hatches over the past several summers. He said the summer survey helps biologists continue monitoring the health of the state's turkey population.
Survey results are combined with ongoing scientific research to track long-term population trends and guide conservation efforts.
For more information, contact the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Information Center at 800-858-1549 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, excluding state holidays.
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