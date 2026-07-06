Lyon County Sheriff's Activity Report

On Tuesday, June 30, 2026, around 7:24 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a theft complaint from a Princeton resident who reported a little more than $500 worth of items stolen from a storage unit off U.S. 62 East. The burglary and theft occurred sometime between June 26 and June 29. If anyone has information concerning these crimes, they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 270-388-2311.
On Tuesday, June 30, 2026, beginning around 8:25 a.m. and concluding around 6:30 p.m., deputies served the following arrest warrants:
Amber W. Schwable, 44, of West Liberty was served with a Morgan Circuit Court indictment warrant charging her with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second or greater offense, andtrafficking in fentanyl, second offense. Schwable awaits extradition back to Morgan County.
James Fuston, 41, of Middlesboro was served with a Bell Circuit Court bench warrant for non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Fuston awaits extradition back to Bell County.
Charles M. Green, 30, of Hopkinsville was served with a Christian Circuit Court indictment warrant charging him with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third or greater offense; tampering with physical evidence; theft of identity; possession of drug paraphernalia; and giving an officer false identifying information. Green awaits extradition back to Christian County.
Caleb M. Wellborn, 31, of Eddyville was served with a Lyon District Court bench warrant for failure to pay child support. Wellborn was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center on a $450 cash bond.
On Wednesday, July 1, 2026, around 10:44 p.m., deputies Josh Travis and Luke Fraley responded to a disturbance complaint on Lawwill Road. While there, they identified Curtis L. Thompson, 42, of Kuttawa, who was causing the disturbance. Thompson was intoxicated and punched a hole in the wall before turning over a table and nearly striking a deputy. Thompson was arrested without further incident. He was charged with menacing and lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On Thursday, July 2, 2026, around 5:39 p.m., Deputy Luke Fraley was dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 62 in Kuttawa. His investigation revealed a 2013 Ford Explorer, driven by Kristina A. Owens, 33, of Benton, failed to yield the right of way to a 2019 Dodge Charger driven by Michael Massey Jr., 33, of Eddyville, which was in the left lane of the four-lane divided highway. Owens’ vehicle sideswiped Massey’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.
On Thursday, July 2, 2026, around 9 p.m., Deputy Josh Travis conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Honda Civic in Kuttawa. The vehicle’s operator was identified as Debbie L. Starnes, 43, of Kuttawa. Following a roadside investigation, Starnes was determined to be operating her vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested by Travis and charged with disregarding a stop sign, first-offense DUI and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle. Starnes was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On Friday, July 3, 2026, just before 9:30 p.m., deputies were working near Eddy Creek Resort and Marina due to the planned fireworks event. As deputies were assisting with traffic control, a Ford F-150 was observed operating carelessly. The driver was directed to pull over and, following a roadside investigation, he was arrested by Deputy Luke Fraley. The driver was identified as Joseph W. Allbright, 28, of Mount Vernon, Indiana. He was charged with first-offense DUI and lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
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