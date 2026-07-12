Tragedy turns soap-making as way to give back

Through their Hopkinsville business, Grizzly Up Soap Company, the couple created the Beautiful Bella line in memory of their daughter, Bella, who died in 2023 at age 3. Inspired by Bella’s love of music, the Allcocks are donating a portion of sales to Marion’s Community Arts Foundation to help support arts and music opportunities for others.
Read how one little girl’s love of music continues to make an impact through her family’s Purchase With a Purpose program.
See full story in July 9 edition of The Crittenden Press newspaper.
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