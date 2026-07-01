How to respond to Cave-In-Rock ferry closing

The ferry suspended operations Tuesday night after Kentucky and Illinois officials and the ferry operator failed to reach an agreement on a new operating contract. Negotiations remain ongoing.
In a statement Wednesday morning, Newcom said it is “very unfortunate” that an agreement has not been reached and urged those affected by the closure to make their voices heard.
Residents may contact the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet at 502-564-8100 and the Illinois Department of Transportation at 217-782-7820 or 866-273-3681 to leave a message describing the impact of the ferry shutdown. Newcom asked callers to explain the effects on them or their businesses in a considerate and specific manner.
He also encouraged Kentuckians to contact members of the Kentucky General Assembly through the legislative message line at 800-372-7181.
“I encourage all parties involved, including the respective departments of transportation, the legislators, and the ferry ownership team, to continue to communicate and arrive at an amicable resolution as soon as possible,” Newcom said.
The Cave-In-Rock Ferry is a vital transportation link connecting western Kentucky and southern Illinois, and its closure has forced motorists to use significantly longer alternate routes. Negotiations between the two states and the ferry operator are expected to continue.
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