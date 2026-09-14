Lyon student charged in shooting threat

School district personnel notified school resource officers of the reported threat around 12:30 p.m. Sept. 11 after a principal received information about statements allegedly made by a student.
SRO Deputy Jason Young interviewed multiple witnesses and identified the student believed to have made the threats. Following consultation with the Lyon County Attorney’s Office, the juvenile, who lives in Princeton, was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Sheriff Brent White praised students who immediately reported the statements to adults. He said communication among students, school administrators and resource officers was critical to gathering evidence before anyone was harmed.
No comments:
Post a Comment