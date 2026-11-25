🦃 Happy Thanksgiving from The Early Bird!
Wishing you and your family a very Happy Thanksgiving! As you enjoy the holiday, take a few minutes to browse this week's Early Bird for local deals, shopping specials and services to make life a little easier!
❤️ Don't Forget Thanksgiving Dinner! Marion Baptist Church will host a FREE Thanksgiving Dinner beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 26! Everyone is welcome!
📞 IMPORTANT! Candy's Kitchen has a NEW phone number! Whether you're calling to place a to-go or pick-up order or find out the daily specials, make sure you keep that new number handy!
🛍️ Shop Local & Save! Yoder's Variety is celebrating Black Friday and Small Business Saturday with 10% OFF EVERYTHING (excluding hunting blinds) and 15% OFF select lawn furniture!
🏡 Ready to relax for the holidays? Check out National Home Furnishings for recliners on sale, gaming system deals and a special offer of ONE WEEK FREE when you start a new contract!
📢 A little something for everyone! See Hillside Discount Grocery's new Saturday hours beginning January 2, plus check out local services for rock hauling, porta-johns, septic work, garage doors, tree and land services, electrical and security systems, legal and monument services, and the gas delivery schedule!
🐦 There's plenty to see in this week's Early Bird! Browse the ads, click the live links to visit local businesses online, and remember to shop local!
Read online at EarlyBirdKy.com and follow The Early Bird on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X!
Have a safe, happy and blessed Thanksgiving! 🧡
Remember, the advertisements throughout The Early Bird are LIVE LINKS! Click on an ad to go directly to the advertiser's website or Facebook page. Show some love to the local businesses that support our community!
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