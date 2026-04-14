Legislative Review | Sen. Jason Howell

These final days are an important part of the process. They ensure that the work Kentuckians sent us here to do is completed and that every piece of legislation is fully considered before it takes effect.
Delivering a responsible budget and real results
Over the last full week of session, we took major steps to finalize a responsible budget and make smart investments that will benefit communities across Kentucky, including those right here in our 1st Senate District.
We approved a balanced two-year budget that continues strong support for education, fully funds pensions and brings more oversight to Medicaid. In total, the budget directs more than $32 billion toward core services and essential government functions.
We also decided to limit spending growth in other areas to ensure long-term stability. This approach reflects a commitment to responsible budgeting while continuing to invest in priorities that matter most to Kentucky families.
Education
Over the next two years, we increased per-pupil funding by 2 percent to continue supporting our public schools. We also committed an additional $500 million to strengthen our pension system, building on years of progress that have led to one of the most significant turnarounds in the country.
In total, SEEK funding alone exceeds $7 billion, with additional support going toward early childhood education, student services and classroom support. These investments reflect our ongoing commitment to students, teachers and families across Kentucky.
Medicaid
Medicaid continues to be one of the fastest-growing areas of our budget, now accounting for about $6 billion in state funding each year, second only to K-12 education.
We took steps in this budget to increase oversight and control costs while protecting services for those who rely on the program. At the same time, we limited spending growth in other areas of government to keep the budget sustainable long term.
One-time transformative investments
As a meaningful investment in Kentucky’s future, we passed House Bill (HB) 900 to invest $1.7 billion from our budget reserve trust fund into communities across Kentucky. We are directing these dollars toward infrastructure, economic development and workforce needs without creating new ongoing costs infuture budgets.
Just over a decade ago, this reserve fund sat at zero. Today, thanks to disciplined budgeting and responsible leadership by the Kentucky General Assembly, we can make a second round of one-time investments while keeping enough in reserve to respond to natural disasters and unexpected challenges.
I will soon provide you with more specifics on how this bill benefits our region.
A road plan that delivers
We also made sure this plan lives within our means by aligning funding with available dollars. By comparison, the governor’s proposal listed projects totaling more than 400 percent of available funding.
Related to this is HB 501, the Transportation Cabinet operating budget allocates about $7 billion for statewide highways, maintenance and transportation services, including funding for local roads and bridges. It also supports driver’s licensing improvements, library-based vision testing, CDL medical options, design-build projects, surplus property reporting and a return-to-work policy for employees.
Veto overrides
There were two bills that the governor vetoed and the Kentucky General assembly quickly overrode. SB 199, a bill I worked on across the agricultural community with, establishes that a pesticide label approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under federal law is deemed a sufficient warning label under Kentucky law for purposes of state duty-to-warn claims. SB 199 is now the law in Kentucky.
The other bill, SB 183 requires proxy advisory firms—companies that influence shareholder votes—to prioritize financial reasoning and disclose when recommendations rely on environmental, social or other non-financial factors. Under the bill, proxy firms must clearly disclose when non-financial considerations shape their voting guidance and must explain that reasoning to clients.
Bills delivered to the governor
Two bills I’ve sponsored recently landed on the governor’s desk.
SB 110 modernizes Kentucky vehicle titling and registration by expanding electronic processes to improve efficiency, requiring lienholders to join by 2027 and updating rules for special-purpose and rebuilt vehicles. Additionally, it permits certain fees and implements a safety pilot program to streamline operations.
SB 219 requires the commissioner of the Department of Financial Institutions to impose a $3 fee per deferred deposit transaction to support the collection and reporting of required data from licensed deferred deposit service businesses.
Additionally, I co-sponsored SB 39 that lets private landowners manage and stock fish on their property without state fishing rules and allows others to fish with permission. It applies to all, except for invasive species, and violations on public waters can’t be defended using private lake access.
While in the Senate, I carried HB 677 to final passage. This measure establishes a clear regulatory framework for carbon dioxide storage in Kentucky to support energy development while protecting public safety and property rights. The bill requires companies to obtain permits before constructing or operating carbon sequestration sites and sets standards for site review, monitoring, financial responsibility and long-term oversight to ensure safe underground storage. It also outlines how landowners are protected, including processes for obtaining consent and addressing disputes, and creates dedicated funds to support regulation and long-term monitoring. The bill allows the state to assume responsibility for storage sites after long-term closure requirements are met, ensuring ongoing accountability. It adds updated regulations for wind energy projects, including standards for setbacks, decommissioning, lighting and environmental impacts. It removes certain transmission-related setback requirements and restores existing definitions related to residential areas.
Here are several notable Senate bills that are also with the governor for signature.
SB 4 strengthens school leadership by creating a statewide training and mentorship program for new principals. It also updates governance in large districts and establishes civic education centers at the University of Kentucky and University of Louisville.
SB 10 proposes a constitutional amendment to limit a governor’s pardon authority at the end of a term. If approved by lawmakers, voters will have the final say.
SB 20 gives cities more flexibility in officer training incentives by removing payment caps and allowing local control through ordinance.
SB 29 prevents overlapping regulation by stopping counties from imposing fees on waste facilities outside their jurisdiction.
SB 100 strengthens oversight of long-term energy planning and directs a study on eastern Kentucky’s energy infrastructure and costs.
SB 102 allows certain retired Kentucky State Police officers to return on contract, helping address staffing shortages and reduce training costs.
SB 104 (HALO Act) creates a 25-foot safety zone around first responders while preserving the public’s right to record from a safe distance.
SB 116 updates physician assistant laws to support more efficient, physician-led care teams and improve access, especially in rural areas.
SB 122 allows courts to consider caretaker status during sentencing and includes reforms to mental health treatment and family court protections.
SB 136 streamlines unemployment fraud enforcement and protects claimants actively returning to work.
SB 189 establishes Kentucky’s first regulations for virtual currency kiosks, adding consumer protections, fraud safeguards and transaction limits.
SB 192 reduces costs for small cities by allowing simpler accounting standards while maintaining financial oversight.
SB 195 sets clearer rules for civil claims, including notice requirements, liability standards and protections for certain industries.
SB 251 updates execution protocols by allowing the Department of Corrections to operate under internal policies, with required public transparency.
SB 263 expands flexibility for innovative school models while maintaining accountability and student protections.
SB 291 creates a statewide licensing system for metal recyclers to deter copper theft and strengthen coordination with law enforcement.
Here is a look at some of the House bills making it across the finish line.
HB 2 (Medicaid Reform Act) updates Medicaid with stronger oversight, eligibility changes and a community engagement pilot program, while protecting vulnerable populations.
HB 10 increases transparency during gubernatorial transitions by limiting last-minute executive actions and strengthening confirmation standards.
HB 257 refocuses school accountability on student growth, reduces some testing requirements and expands how school performance is measured.
HB 568 strengthens consumer protections by tightening regulations on public insurance adjusters and limiting fees.
HB 757 updates Kentucky tax law, aligns it with federal standards and creates new revenue streams, including taxes on fantasy contests and predictive markets.
HB 67 clarifies school communication rules, strengthens parental protections and adds financial transparency requirements.
HB 767 establishes a statewide system to train and certify emergency response personnel for more coordinated disaster readiness.
HB 904 (Wagering Consumer Protection Act) raises the legal sports betting age to 21, strengthens safeguards and updates wagering laws across multiple platforms.
It is an honor to represent our community in Frankfort, and I appreciate the many conversations I’ve had with constituents throughout this session. Your perspectives help shape the work we do here, and I anticipate continuing that work on your behalf. If you have questions about legislation or where bills are in the process, please reach out to me at jason.howell@kylegislature.gov or call me by phone at 502-564-8100.
Sen. Jason Howell, R-Murray, represents the 1st Senate District, including Calloway, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Lyon, and Trigg Counties. Howell serves as chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee and co-chairs the Tobacco Settlement Committee. He is vice chair on the License and Occupation Standing Committee and the Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committees. He is a member of the Senate Committees on Banking and Insurance, and Economic Development, Tourism, and Labor. Additionally, Howell serves on the Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee and the Tobacco Settlement Agreement Fund Oversight Committee.
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