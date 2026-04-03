Deputy and SRO Coyle critically injured in shooting

|Rick Coyle
The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting, which occurred around 5 p.m. April 2 at a residence on KY 365 near Sturgis.
According to KSP, deputies with the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office, along with staff from the Kentucky Department of Community Based Services, were attempting to serve emergency guardianship paperwork when gunfire was exchanged.
Deputy Rick Coyle, who also serves as the district’s school resource officer, was struck by gunfire and airlifted to Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Ind., where he remains in critical condition.
The suspect, identified as Ronnie Phillips, 60, was fatally wounded during the exchange.
Authorities said a female victim was safely removed from the residence, and no other injuries were reported.
Multiple agencies assisted at the scene, including the Caldwell, Livingston, Lyon and Union county sheriff’s offices, Marion Police Department, Crittenden County EMS and Crittenden County Coroner Brad Gilbert.
KSP officials said the agency was requested by Post 2 in Madisonville to lead the investigation, which remains ongoing. State police noted that further details will be released once interviews are completed and key facts are confirmed.
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