Sheriff's says road signs begin stolen

Sheriff Brent White reported the collision occurred around 7:30 a.m. on KY 1271. A 2007 Chrysler 300 driven by Richard N. Thompson Jr., 36, was traveling westbound when it crossed the center line and struck a 2005 Ford Expedition driven by Helen M. Evans, 45, of Kuttawa.
Evans had just come through a curve and observed Thompson’s vehicle in her lane. She attempted to avoid the crash but was unable to do so. Both drivers sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.
Thompson was arrested and charged with reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Kuttawa Fire Department and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
In a separate matter, the sheriff’s office is investigating a series of stolen road signs reported over the past several weeks. Officials said multiple signs have been taken from roads across the county, including Bent Tree Lane, Birdie Bannister Road, Cummins Lane and Poplar Creek Road, among others.
White said the thefts pose a safety risk and strain county resources. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
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