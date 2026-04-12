Council appoints two to planning and zoning

At a special meeting recently, Marion City Council approved two appointments to the Marion Planning and Zoning Commission, naming Scott Tabor and Alec Pierce to fill seats formerly held by Joe Hunt and Casey Winstead.
The planning and zoning commission meets on an as-needed basis rather than on a regular schedule.
In related business, the council finalized passage of measures tied to nuisance enforcement and is considering issuing a request for proposals to establish a formal towing and storage arrangement. City Administrator Adam Ledford said Marion currently operates without a formal agreement and has been reviewing how other Kentucky cities handle the process.
The proposed system would be non-exclusive, allowing multiple towing providers while establishing standards for storage, insurance and procedures for abandoned vehicles. Under the plan, towing companies could eventually seek legal authority to dispose of vehicles, with proceeds first going toward city costs.
The council also approved a list of surplus property that will be advertised for sale.
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