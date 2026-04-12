Lyon County Sherff's Report

|Thomas Prevatte
On Thursday, April 9, 2026, around 3:45 p.m., Sheriff Brent White charged Thomas J. Prevatte, 46, of Princeton, on a Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant for offenses that occurred Feb. 24, 2026. The charges were levied by a recent Lyon County grand jury and are as follows:
- Theft by unlawful taking auto (less than $10,000) by complicity
- Theft by unlawful taking all others (less than $10,000) by complicity
- Trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, by complicity (more than 2 grams of methamphetamine)
- Drug paraphernalia — buy/possess by complicity
- Criminal attempt — fleeing or evading police, first degree (motor vehicle)
- Wanton endangerment, first degree
- Wanton endangerment, first degree (police officer)
- Criminal mischief, first degree
- Terroristic threatening, third degree
- No registration plates
- No registration receipt
- Failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, first offense
- Operating on a suspended or revoked license
- Failure to wear seat belts
- Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, second offense
- Persistent felony offender II
Prevatte was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
Prevatte and a Princeton female were originally charged following a Feb. 24 standoff stemming from a theft investigation in Lyon County. They were taken into custody following at standoff at Dollar General Store next to I-24 on KY 293.
In other cases:
On Monday, April 6, 2026, around 4:40 p.m., Sheriff Brent White served a Lyon Circuit Court bench warrant for contempt of court on Shane L. Jones, 53, of Kuttawa. Jones’ original charges include possession of a controlled substance, first degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; and drug paraphernalia. Jones was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On Monday, April 6, 2026, around 5:45 p.m., Deputy Bobby Beeler made contact with a female fromArizona at the Five Star convenience center in Eddyville. The female was identified as Brandi Fay Dean, 44, of Arizona. She was charged with failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense, and license to be in possession. During the encounter, Dean was determined to be in a mental health crisis. She was subsequently transported to an area hospital, where she was later admitted for mental health and medical treatment.
On Tuesday, April 7, 2026, around 8:15 a.m., SRO Deputy Jason Young was contacted by the high school principal regarding a student who entered the school and was suspected to be under the influence of an intoxicating substance. Deputy Young’s investigation determined the juvenile student was under the influence of a controlled substance. The 17-year-old male student was detained and charged with public intoxication. He was released to a parent or guardian by the authority of the Court Designated Worker.
On Tuesday, April 7, 2026, around 6:43 p.m., Deputy Bobby Beeler arrested Laycee C. Hunter, 33, of Eddyville, on a McCracken District Court bench warrant for failure to appear on a traffic case in which she was convicted of operating on a suspended or revoked license. Hunter was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On Sunday, April 12, 2026, around 1:23 a.m., deputies and troopers were dispatched to a loud party and missing juvenile complaints on KY 819 (Sunnyside Loop). During the investigation, Deputy Bobby Beeler stopped a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado that contained the missing juvenile. In addition, the driver of the vehicle, identified as William G. Hosick, 18, of Smithland, was determined to be under the influence of alcoholic beverages. Hosick was arrested and charged with DUI under 21 years of age. He was later lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
No comments:
Post a Comment