Fire damages Marion home

The Marion Fire Department was dispatched at 10:43 p.m. to 415 Maple St. on a report of flames and smoke visible. Crews arrived to find the front left corner and much of the left side of the home fully engulfed.
The residence, identified as a vacant rental property owned by Nora Belt, had no occupants at the time of the fire. However, officials noted that items inside the home and witness accounts indicated there had been very recent activity at the location.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control in approximately 30 minutes. Four Marion Fire Department members conducted an interior attack while additional personnel provided exterior support.
The Marion Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Crittenden County Fire Department, Marion Police Department, Crittenden County EMS and the Calloway County Sheriff’s Department, which was providing overnight coverage in Crittenden County.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Crews cleared the scene at 12:17 a.m. Sunday.
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