Fund established to benefit deputy's family

MARION, Ky. – An assistance fund to help the family of critically wounded Crittenden County Deputy Rick Coyle has been established and donations can be made at any Farmers Bank and Trust location in western Kentucky. Proceeds will assist the family with travel and other expenses as Coyle remains in an Evansville Hospital.
Coyle was shot twice last week while on duty in rural Crittenden County. For further information see this week's full edition of The Crittenden Press where will have the latest on this investigation.
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