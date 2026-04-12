Free tree seedlings in Livingston County

Livingston County Conservation District will give away free tree seedlings to county residents during the grand opening of the Livingston Central FFA Greenhouse on Tuesday, April 14.
The event begins at 9 a.m. and will continue until the seedlings are gone. Available varieties include hazelnut, common persimmon, loblolly pine, silky dogwood, pin oak, pecan and white pine. The district purchased the seedlings through the Kentucky Division of Forestry.
The greenhouse opening also will serve as a chance to support the Livingston Central High School FFA chapter through plant sales. Flowers, hanging baskets, vegetables, herbs and succulents will be available for purchase.
Visitors are asked to enter behind Livingston Central High School.
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