Moratorium announced on city citations

City of Marion has announced a temporary moratorium on citations for rubbish and junk in residential yards as officials prepare for an upcoming free dump day.
City leaders said the pause is intended to give residents time to clean up their properties and take advantage of the free disposal opportunity. During the amnesty period, officials will focus on outreach efforts, including sending notices, distributing door hangers and speaking directly with residents about cleanup expectations.
Although a date for the free dump day has not been established, local leaders anticipate it to be held in early May.
Once the free dump day has passed, enforcement will resume and citations will be issued for properties that remain in violation. City officials said the approach is designed to encourage voluntary compliance before penalties are enforced.
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