Two shot, including one lawman at rural home

MARION, Ky. – A Crittenden County Deputy and another individual were shot during a confrontation at a rural Crittenden County residence around 5 p.m. Thursday.
The law enforcement officer was taken to a regional hospital. The condition of the other individual has not been released, but the coroner has arrived at the scene.
A woman inside the residence was transported by ambulance to a hospital, but she was apparently not injured in the gunfire.
Information remains limited. It appears law enforcement had responded to the residence on KY 365 between Mattoon and Sturgis, about three miles from U.S. 60, for a welfare check.
At some point, it appears the deputy was shot by an individual at the home. Investigators have not released who shot the man at the home or other details about the incident.
Kentucky State Police Capt. Derek Smith said the Critical Incident Response Team is on the scene and that state police are leading the investigation.
The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department, Marion Police Department and law enforcement agencies from Livingston, Caldwell, Union and Lyon counties were also at the scene. Sheriff’s departments from nearby counties will temporarily provide manpower to assist the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies throughout the county.
This post was updated at 8:45 p.m. with new information.
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