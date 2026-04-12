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Sunday, April 12, 2026
Courthouse in downtown is taking shape
Progress is being made on the new downtown
judicial center in Marion, Kentucky, which is scheduled
to open in about a year
By
Crittenden Press Online
at
April 12, 2026
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