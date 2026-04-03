Cross walk today; Egg hunt tonight

Beginning at 11:30 a.m., Friday there will be a cross walk along Main Street from Elm Street to West Bellville Street and will end at Marion First Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Following the cross walk, there will be a Good Friday message at noon at the church then a free, light meal in its fellowship hall.
Marion Baptist Church had originally planned its egg hunt for 10 a.m., Saturday at Crittenden County Fairgrounds. Those plans have changed and the event will be at 6pm Friday at the fairgrounds.
This Sunday is Easter, which concludes Holy Week. It is typically the most attended church service of the year, celebrating the resurrection and the promise of new life.
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