Election Day Notice: Crittenden County Voting Information
The Crittenden County Clerk's office will be closed to all regular business on Tuesday, May 19, remaining open exclusively for election-related activities. Registered voters heading to the polls can cast their ballots on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. For maximum convenience, any eligible voter in the county can utilize the centralized Countywide Voting Center located at the Crittenden County Office Complex (200 Industrial Dr., Marion).
Be sure to bring your ID—a driver's license is the most efficient method to scan—to receive your paper ballot. You can confirm your local precinct or preview your sample ballot ahead of time at GoVote.ky.gov.
Be sure to bring your ID—a driver's license is the most efficient method to scan—to receive your paper ballot. You can confirm your local precinct or preview your sample ballot ahead of time at GoVote.ky.gov.
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