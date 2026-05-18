Lyon County Sheriff's Activity

On Monday, May 11, deputies served a Grayson District Court bench warrant on James T. Ashby, 68, of Caneyville for nonpayment of court costs, fees or fines. Ashby was being held awaiting extradition to Grayson County.
On Tuesday, May 12, deputies served a Lyon District Court criminal complaint on Mary D. Nixon, 60, of Eddyville. She was charged with a nuisance ordinance violation and summoned to court later this month.
On Wednesday, May 13, deputies served a Daviess District Court bench warrant on Heather R. Collier, 37, of Central City, for nonpayment of court costs, fees or fines. Collier was being held awaiting extradition to Daviess County.
Later that evening, Sheriff Brent White served a Lyon District Court criminal complaint on Johnny D. Demello, 59, of Eddyville. He was charged with a nuisance ordinance violation and summoned to court later this month.
On Thursday, May 14, deputies served two fugitive from justice warrants on Andrew M. Allen, 58, of Memphis, Tenn. Allen was wanted in Tennessee on charges including probation violation, evading arrest, open container, driving on a revoked license, speeding, improper registration plates and felony recklessendangerment with a vehicle. He remained lodged pending extradition proceedings in Lyon District Court.
On Saturday, May 16, Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a domestic dispute near the intersection of U.S. 62 and KY 295 South. Investigators said two people had been involved in an ongoing dispute inside a vehicle before one person exited. Adams detained Bransen C. Kirkham, 20, of Eddyville, and determined he was wanted on a Warren District Court bench warrant for failure to appear on drug-related charges. Kirkham later posted bond and was released.
Later Saturday afternoon, deputies providing security at the Bands on Barkley event at the Kuttawa Recreation Area arrested Jessie L. Sherrill, 59, of Princeton. Authorities said Sherrill, a registered sex offender, was operating a mobile business trailer within 300 feet of a public playground in violation of sex offender restrictions. He was charged with registered sex offender public playground restrictions and lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
Saturday night, Sheriff White served an Oldham Circuit Court indictment warrant on Timothy L. Ganther Jr., 26, of Lexington. Ganther was indicted on 2 counts of third-degree assault and persistent felony offender II. He was being held awaiting extradition to Oldham County.
Also Saturday night, Deputy Bobby Beeler served a Christian District Court bench warrant for failure to appear on Hannah L. Knight, 25, of Eddyville. Knight later posted bond and was released by the Lyon County Jailer.
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